Dog the Bounty Hunter's TV Return in the Works Amidst Brian Laundrie Search
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is reportedly planning a return to TV, amidst his recent involvement in the Brian Laundrie search. Variety reports that Thinkfactory Media is currently shopping around a new series starring Chapman. Notably, Thinkfactory Media is the production company behind hit shows like Marriage Boot Camp and Mama June: From Not to Hot. The company also produces Rats in the Kitchen for TBS, among other reality TV series.popculture.com
