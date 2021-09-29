CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter's TV Return in the Works Amidst Brian Laundrie Search

By Stephen Andrew
Cover picture for the articleDuane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is reportedly planning a return to TV, amidst his recent involvement in the Brian Laundrie search. Variety reports that Thinkfactory Media is currently shopping around a new series starring Chapman. Notably, Thinkfactory Media is the production company behind hit shows like Marriage Boot Camp and Mama June: From Not to Hot. The company also produces Rats in the Kitchen for TBS, among other reality TV series.

Carlos Cuernodechivo
6d ago

what is Dog going to do if he finds him? this guy has not been charged with any crimes. only a person of interest, which isn't a reason to detain someone

fake Christians are Republican
6d ago

Using this family for gain is true to type. Once a convicted felon…he cannot use a gun. What is he going to do…pretty please come with me. Save us all from this attention seeking user of another’s tragedy.

