Great Falls Rescue Mission preps for winter needs of homeless

As cooler weather arrives, the Great Falls Rescue Mission is gearing up for its busiest time of the year.

Jim McCormick, director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, explained, “We are pretty busy all year-round, but our busiest time is late fall into the winter months when people don’t want to be outside.”

And more people staying there means more mouths to feed.

“We actually don’t pay for much of our food. We get a lot of donations from the community and they have been outstanding the last two years,” said McCormick.

The Rescue Mission is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, October 11, at the Heritage Inn, featuring food, fellowship, and guest speaker Frank Peretti.

The mission website states:

We are excited to welcome as our guest speaker Frank Peretti, New York Times bestselling author of Christian fiction. With more than 15 million copies of his novels in print, Peretti is nothing short of a publishing phenomenon. He has been called “America’s hottest Christian novelist.” Peretti is a natural storyteller. As a youngster in Seattle, he regularly gathered the neighborhood children for animated storytelling sessions. Peretti has done everything from pastoring a small church, to working construction to playing banjo in a bluegrass group.

Tickets and tables are available for the event. For more information, click here to visit the website , or call 406-761-2653.

