CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study: 1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffer long-haul symptoms

By Emma James
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD7N4_0cCFF6cC00

New research shows more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and how common long-hauler cases are.

A recent study found out of more than 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19, one in three had lingering symptoms months later.

The study found 9 "core features" of long COVID:

  • Breathing difficulties
  • Fatigue
  • Chest/throat pain
  • Headache
  • Abdominal pain
  • Myalgia
  • Other pain
  • Cognitive Symptoms
  • Anxiety/Depression

The data is relieving to local long-haulers like Blue Springs resident Sparkle Thomas, who said it's nice to know she's not alone.

"Now that research is coming out to really support what we’ve been dealing with silently for over a year is really great," Thomas said.

For Thomas, contracting COVID-19 in July 2020 was already a miserable experience.

"I was sick for fifteen days straight," Thomas said. "I could barely take my head off the pillow, I had the worst body aches I’ve ever experienced in my life."

Even after recovering, Thomas continued having brain fog and difficulty breathing months later.

"Some nights I was like 'OK Lord I don’t know if I’m going to wake up in the morning,' that’s how bad my breathing was," Thomas said.

Thomas said it was difficult to get answers from her primary care provider in the beginning considering the many unknowns about COVID-19.

She began seeking treatment at the Truman Medical Centers/University Health long-hauler clinic in May.

"I've been through pulmonary testing, through cardiology testing because my heart was palpitating," Thomas said.

She's also been diagnosed with asthma.

Thomas said she's finally starting to see improvements.

"Finally a little over a year after my first diagnosis I’m finally starting to feel a little better, getting my breathing under control, I can breathe and not feel like I’m about to die," Thomas said.

Health care workers have seen about 200 patients at the clinic since it opened in late Spring.

Nurse practitioner Wes Stroust said while symptoms range, the most common are fatigue, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, headache and cough.

Stroust said specialists try to do treatments based on individual symptoms, but it can be complicated considering the unknowns about what causes long-COVID.

"A lot of patients who we are not able to find any objective findings, anything specifically in the physical exam or lab results or imaging that points toward one cause or the other, they can benefit from exercise rehab programs and cognitive behavioral therapy," Stroust said.

Stroust said he's currently seeing a lot of patients who had COVID-19 in December 2020.

"I do anticipate in the next few months we will be seeing those people who were part of the big spike over the Summer as they figure out that their symptoms have not resolved," Stoust said.

Currently, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test and have had symptoms for more than three months to be seen at the clinic.

"I hope that if we have increased capacity to see these patients that we can lower those thresholds because I know especially for somebody who is trying to return to work or school three months is a long time to wait," Stroust said.

Stroust said the risk of having long-haul COVID symptoms stresses the importance of getting vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated does reduce your chance of having chronic symptoms after COVID-19 by about 1/2 it seems like," Stroust said.

For Thomas, having a place where her symptoms are validated means the world.

"You know a lot of it is also mental, you’ve never dealt with any of these health issues so you’re like am I crazy, is this really happening," Thomas said.

Thomas hopes others will get vaccinated to avoid the long COVID experience she's had.

"I got vaccinated for my peace of mind to know that I am doing what I can to stop the spread and also to stay healthy myself," Thomas said.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Depression#Cardiology#Anxiety
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Mu variant: These are the worrying symptoms to look out for

Public Health England (PHE) has detected a total of 53 cases since it was placed on the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of 'variants of interest.'. Having first emerged in the UK back in May, the new strain has been mostly detected in patients over the age of 50. Fortunately, it has not been the cause of any deaths as it stands currently. Further research will be needed to determine if the Mu strain is a mutation that is able to bypass protection provided by coronavirus vaccines. Dr Meera Chand, Covid-19 Incident Director at PHE, explained that:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

105-Year-Old Fully Vaccinated Woman Who Survived Spanish Flu Dies Of COVID-19

A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu and World War II has died of COVID-19. Primetta Giacopini, a San Jose resident, died on Sept. 16 of COVID-19 at the age of 105. Her 61-year-old daughter, Dorene Giacoponi, suspects Primetta was infected with COVID-19 by her caretaker who had been feeling sick after her husband returned from Idaho.
SAN JOSE, CA
EatThis

"Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy