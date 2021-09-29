CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff to picket Federal Correctional Complex Florence over ‘dangerous working conditions’

By KRDO News
 6 days ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Correctional officers and staff at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence plan to picket working conditions Thursday.

Wednesday, members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1169, including correctional officers and other staff at FCC Florence, the Colorado AFL-CIO, and the Southern Colorado Labor Council will participate in the protest.

The Union says officers have been forced to work overtime. Additionally, non-officers, such as medical staff and counselors, have been forced into working shifts as correctional officers.

The protest is happening across the street from the front gate of FCC Florence between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

FCC Florence makes up four facilities, including the high-security United States Penitentiary and the supermax Administrative Maximum Facility, where many of the nation's most high-profile criminals are detained.

ThatCamaroChick
6d ago

This is basically why my nephew quit. They were extremely short staffed. He got a call every day that he was off, asking if he could come in. When he was there, he would be trying to do the job of 2 or 3 people. The inmates were getting increasingly aggressive to him bc they hadn't gotten their meds or showers all day. It was terrible. One of his coworkers ended up committing suicide.

ARTFX
6d ago

a complete revamping of these systems needs to be done asap. The system is now overwhelmed, and operating with the same ill conceived idea that nothing has changed and all is good with how present operation is working. Fifty years ago, maybe, today, get a clue..The job of containing our worst non contributors to society,(considered a hazardous job), should be considered a HIGH PAYING job. Instead of sinking millions of our $$ into "feel good" projects, put those $$ where YOU need them governor, that way, maybe it will help all concerned.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

