Staff to picket Federal Correctional Complex Florence over ‘dangerous working conditions’

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Correctional officers and staff at the Federal Correctional Complex Florence plan to picket working conditions Thursday.

Wednesday, members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1169, including correctional officers and other staff at FCC Florence, the Colorado AFL-CIO, and the Southern Colorado Labor Council will participate in the protest.

The Union says officers have been forced to work overtime. Additionally, non-officers, such as medical staff and counselors, have been forced into working shifts as correctional officers.

The protest is happening across the street from the front gate of FCC Florence between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

FCC Florence makes up four facilities, including the high-security United States Penitentiary and the supermax Administrative Maximum Facility, where many of the nation's most high-profile criminals are detained.

