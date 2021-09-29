CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Postal clerk writes sweet message on envelope for young man in basic training: ‘It was pretty emotional’

By Hannah Woosley-Collins, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

(Lisa Gafkjen)

(KXMB) – An employee of the U.S. Postal Service has touched the heart of a mom whose young son is away at military training.

Lisa Gafkjen’s 19-year-old son Tayder is currently in basic training for the North Dakota Army National Guard. Gafkjen said she recently received a stack of letters from Tayder, but when she looked at the envelope, she noticed someone else’s handwriting next to her son’s.

As she kept reading, she saw the words: “Pd. by window clerk,” and an arrow pointing to a message that read, “Thank you for protecting my freedom.”

The postal worker saw that Tayder, who was running low on stamps and hadn’t been able to go to the store, didn’t have enough postage on his mail. That’s when the clerk wrote the messages on the envelope, and paid the extra $3.67 so the letters could make it home to his family.

“It was pretty emotional,” Lisa said when she realized how the letters made it home. “I was fighting back the tears. The postal worker paid his postage. It was really special.”

Lisa said she would love to one day thank this postal worker herself, and that she wants them to know their kindness meant the world to her and her family.

