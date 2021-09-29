CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Massachusetts school investigating ‘vile’ and ‘blatantly racist’ email sent to Black students

By Nancy Asiamah, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRO5O_0cCFEiue00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Black students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst were outraged after a racist letter sent to African American groups on campus suggested they should “consider doing the human race a favor and getting sterilized.”

The school announced Monday it had hired a national cyber security firm to help investigate the source of the emails. University police and the the school’s IT department started investigating the email’s origin last week.

The blatantly racist e-mails recently sent to Black student organizations at UMass Amherst and other deplorable acts of anti-Black hatred are appalling and disgusting. While UMass Amherst is still trying to identify the source of these messages, we do know that the messages in no way reflect the true character of the UMass community and we have zero tolerance for such behavior. We are reminded, however, that we all have an obligation to confront the racism that continues to infect our society.

UMass President, Marty Meehan

An email, authored by a group calling themselves, “UMass Coalition for a Better Society,” was sent to Black student organizations. Its content is described by the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion as “vile, blatantly racist, and violently offensive.”

The email reads, “We look down upon you,” before referencing a long list of racist stereotypes.

‘I am not accepting the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation,’ Gov. Stitt says he won’t decide on commuting Julius Jones’ sentence until after clemency hearing

This is not the first time Black students have faced racism on campus. “In addition, there have been other acts of anti-Black hate imposed on our community through the ‘Contact Us’ online forms of registered student organizations, as well as an incident involving the offender driving by and yelling an anti-Black racist epithet at a group of Black students,” Nefertiti Walker, Ph.D., vice-chancellor and chief diversity officer at UMass Amherst stated.

Over the weekend, the UMass Black Student Union , along with other Black organizations at the university said in an Instagram post they were “angry,” “hurt,” and “tired,” but certainly not surprised.

Black organizations started receiving racist emails as early as the second week of September. It took the university almost a month from the initial anti-Black racist incidents, to acknowledge these instances. The university’s lengthy response time to racial incidents compared to their rapid response to non-racial incidents is not reflective of a university that claims to be “committed in policy, principle, and practice to maintaining an environment which prohibits discriminatory behavior and provides equal opportunity for all persons.

UMass BSU

The group behind the email said they wrote from a non-student account so they are not “victimized by the predictable cries of ‘racism’ and not being ‘inclusive.'”

Ponca City High School released from lockdown; suspects in custody

The disturbing email has caught the eye of Bishop Talbert Swan , president of the local chapter of the NAACP. His son is currently a senior at UMass Amherst studying architecture. Attorney Benjamin Crump , a civil rights lawyer, said, “The increase in anti-Black sentiments at the college is repulsive. Students of color deserve to feel safe on their campus! The administration MUST find who is responsible and hold them accountable NOW!”

UMass said it stands in solidarity with its Black students and is offering resources to those impacted by the rise in anti-black incidents on campus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
wjpitch.com

Students react to teachers asking for pronouns

The first day of school is stressful enough for most students, but for senior Javier Charme, it was especially nerve wracking. Not only did Charme have to balance a new schedule, new classes and being in person for the first time in 18 months, but he also had to come out as transgender to all of his teachers. This stress is not unique to Charme.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Meehan
Person
Julius Jones
Person
Benjamin Crump
blavity.com

UCLA Professor Bashes 'Cancel Culture' After He Refused To Be Lenient With Black Students Amid BLM Protests

Gordon Klein, a UCLA professor, has filed a lawsuit against the school after he was suspended for comments he made in response to a student asking him to be more lenient on Black students. The incident began last year when a non-Black student wrote an email to Klein, asking him to grade Black students with greater "leniency" because they are coping with the death of George Floyd and civil unrest.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Vile#African American#Umass Amherst#The Contact Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Black Enterprise

Methodist University Investigating Viral Racist Incident Of White Student Nit-Picking Black Football Players Facial Features

As Methodist University is handling the backlash from a viral incident of on-campus racism, one student has revealed the school’s resolution leaves a bit to be desired. Earlier this week, the Fayetteville Observer reported that the school had suspended the Alpha Delta Pi sorority after photos surfaced on Facebook capturing a member of the organization standing in front of a photo of four MU football players. Next to the players’ faces were the words “large nostrils.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Officials say Black student wrote racist graffiti at school

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Racist graffiti found on school bathroom walls in suburban St. Louis that led to a mass student walkout last week was scrawled by a Black student, school district officials said. The student admitted to administrators to writing the graffiti in multiple bathrooms at Parkway Central High...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KFOR

KFOR

1K+
Followers
771
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy