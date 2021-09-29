CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘What If..?’ Episode 8 Review: Everything Is Coming Up Ultron

By Murjani Rawls
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead our previous reviews for Marvel’s ‘What If’ here. There are spoilers for Marvel’s ‘What If’ episode eight ahead!. To break up the happy-go-lucky feeling of What If…Thor Were an Only Child was the ending of the episode. A platoon of Ultron drones, followed by an Ultron who has all the infinity stones in his possession, strolls through the universal portal. But what? How could this be? In Avengers: Age of Ultron, our heroes diverted Ultron from using Vision’s body as a vessel. In the penultimate episode, What If…Ultron Won, that’s not the case. Going with the through-line of Marvel villains who gain an air of superiority of “saving the world” for themselves, overpowered android lays waste to everything. And that’s just with the mind stone.

