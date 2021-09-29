CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

New FBI effort aims to shine a light on police suicides

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is set to start collecting information next year pertaining to the growing suicide rate within the nation's law enforcement ranks. According to the nonprofit organization Blue HELP, 104 officers have died by suicide so far this year. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with the FBI's Amy Blasher about the bureau's new data-collection effort, and Sganga joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.

