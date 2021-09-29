Special $5 Million Gift Launches Charity on the Road to $20 Million as 3 Legendary Houston Philanthropists Are Honored
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Bruce Marek, Ann Schorno, Stan Marek at the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul 150th anniversary gala. (Genesis Photography) In celebration of 150 years of serving area residents in need, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston filled the ballroom of River Oaks Country Club for a dinner evening honoring posthumously three of the city’s great philanthropists. As a bonus, a $5 million endowment in honor of Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza was announced.www.papercitymag.com
