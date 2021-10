Susana Martinez, former Governor of New Mexico, tells Brian Kilmeade never in my life have I ever seen absolute and total incompetence handling the Southern border. Martinez says this is a dereliction of duty by the President and the Vice President to the people of the United States. Martinez feels if President Biden can ignore court orders and federal law at the border then our state governments can start acting to secure their borders and making sure their people are safe. Martinez warns that the people crossing the borders will not be staying in border towns. Martinez says they are going to go to your school and take up your healthcare because we have limited health care for American citizens.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO