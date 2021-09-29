CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Wrestling: Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

By Raphael Garcia
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of talented wrestling professionals throughout the industry, beyond the doors of WWE, AEW, NJPW, Impact, and other major promotions. Trish Adora is one of those top names and news came out on Wednesday that she is joining Ring of Honor. “ROH is pleased to announce that...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allysin Kay
Person
Marti Belle
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Joining AEW Soon

Last Wednesday night was big for Sammy Guevara because he challenged Miro for the TNT Championship, and in the end it was Sammy who ended up walking out with the gold. Sammy managed to win gold for the first time in his AEW career, but it looks like Miro’s camp is not happy about it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Njpw#Ring Of Honor#The Gcw Women S Champion#Beyond#Gcw#Daily Ddt
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Reportedly Returning To Wrestling Later This Week

She’s not done yet. There are a lot of wrestlers around the world and in today’s environment, it is nearly impossible to not see everyone at some point. This can work in both good or bad ways, as fans can see and remember a lot of things that are said and done. Now a wrestler with some controversy in her past is getting another chance ni the business.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

India’s first-ever NBA-drafted player Satnam Singh signs with All Elite Wrestling

Satnam Singh, the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the National Basketball Association, has turned pro-wrestler. With a towering figure of 7’3’’, Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and went on to play for the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliates of the Mavericks. But now the 25-year old athlete has made the jump from the basketball court to the wrestling ring.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

9/29 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Sumie Sakai vs. Trish Adora, Maria Kanellis-Bennett announces a new ROH signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Maria Kanellis-Bennett. -Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and LuFisto were on Zoom together. Kanellis-Bennett said she’d have a special announcement after our exclusive match. -The commentators checked in and there were actually fans in the arena...
WWE
FanSided

Rok-C Talks Starting Out, Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s Champion

On Sunday, September 12th at Death Before Dishonor, Rok-C defeated Miranda Alize to become the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion for the first time since that title was retired in early 2020. This is the first time Rok-C has won the ROH Women’s Championship. The Beginning of Rok-C Rok-C got...
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

155K+
Followers
348K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy