The Dolphins come into Week 4 with a very winnable matchup ahead of them. Miami will face the Indianapolis Colts at home. The Colts have started their season 0-3 with losses against the Seahawks, Rams and the Titans. Indianapolis features former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has not been bad this season. He has 682 yards passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception on the year. The Dolphins will be starting Jacoby Brissett for the second week in row, as Tua Tagovailoa heals from a rib injury. Miami is currently favored by 1.5 points according to Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO