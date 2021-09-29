New Child Sex Abuse Allegations Against 5 Former Priests Deemed Credible, Diocese Of Sacramento Says
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Diocese of Sacramento added six new allegations against five former priests to its list of clergy who faced accusations of child sexual abuse. In a news release sent out on Tuesday, the diocese said though the priests were already on the list, all six allegations are new. Those five priests were Gerardo Beltran Rico, William Feeser, Francisco Javier Garcia, William Hold and Uriel Ojeda.sacramento.cbslocal.com
