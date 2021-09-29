Vail may replace grass with turf at soccer field
Vail’s draft budget for 2022 has a number of big-ticket items, many of which won’t be obvious to residents or visitors. But one of those items will see a lot of use. The town’s draft budget for next year includes a $1 million project for a new building for restrooms and equipment storage. The draft budget also holds a line item of $1.5 million to install artificial turf to replace the natural grass at the town’s soccer fields. Those fields are owned by the town and operated by the Vail Recreation District.www.vaildaily.com
