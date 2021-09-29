CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

Vail may replace grass with turf at soccer field

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vail’s draft budget for 2022 has a number of big-ticket items, many of which won’t be obvious to residents or visitors. But one of those items will see a lot of use. The town’s draft budget for next year includes a $1 million project for a new building for restrooms and equipment storage. The draft budget also holds a line item of $1.5 million to install artificial turf to replace the natural grass at the town’s soccer fields. Those fields are owned by the town and operated by the Vail Recreation District.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Vail area restaurants not likely to require proof of vaccinations

While Vail Resorts announced last month it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at indoor on-mountain cafeteria-style restaurants, independent restaurants in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek are largely going their own way. Might that confuse guests?. Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Sales and Marketing Director Wendy Mallas said she believes...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle, CO
Government
City
Eagle, CO
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle establishes permit process for outdoor dining, festivals

The Eagle Town Council established a new permit process last week requiring administrative approval for festivals and allowing for communal outdoor dining areas. This move builds upon Eagle’s efforts to support more outdoor dining during the pandemic. Starting last year, the town’s “Be Our Guest” initiative closed a portion of 2nd Street and allowed sidewalk patios to support outdoor dining for three businesses, one Town Council member said.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail council candidate Travis Coggin in his words

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8. Name:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle council candidate Geoff Grimmer in his own words

Have you served on any other boards or commissions, in Eagle or otherwise? I currently serve on the Eagle Town Council (since March 2021) and also served as an appointee to the Eagle Town Council in 2015-2016. I served on the Police Advisory Council (Town of Eagle) from 2016-2021. Why...
EAGLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Fields#Baseball#Vail Financial Services#The Vail Town Council#The Town Council#Mountain Recreation
Vail Daily

Eagle council candidate Shawn Bruckman in her own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the nine candidates running for four seats on the Eagle Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8. Name:...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

School board candidate Kyla Sink in her own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the 11 candidates running for five seats on the Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. All school directors are voted on at-large in the county election, meaning eligible electors of the school district vote for one candidate from each director district. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail council candidate Kirk Hansen in his own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8. Name:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: The unique geology of Tenmile Canyon

While driving for a geology field trip, my college professor once told the class that the most common cause of death of geologists is a car accident. This was surely a made-up statistic, but he gave the logical reasoning that while driving, geologists are always looking out the windows and wondering, “what the heck is that?!”
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium hosts emergency preparedness panel on Thursday

Vail Symposium & Vail Valley Partnership will present a panel on emergency preparation in Eagle County. Fires, floods, mudslides and more – these occurrences seem to be more of a “when” than “if” situation these days. Disasters are worse-case scenarios that no one wants to think about. However, an effectively run community must include people who think about and plan for the unthinkable such as fires, disease, flooding and mass casualty events. In this special panel program on Thursday, Oct. 7, Vail Symposium gathers the experts who are preparing for these incidents and more to speak about the plans in place to get Eagle County through the “what if?”s.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle council candidate Nick Sunday in his own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&A’s with the nine candidates running for four seats on the Eagle Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8. Name:...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What will be lost with new lifts at Vail

The news announcing the new lift improvements on Vail Mountain, I was saddened and disappointed. I wrote a letter over 10 years ago expressing my objection to a “Sundown Bowl” lift and my attitude remains unchanged. I know many will be excited by the new access and it’s supposed advantages:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to the Eagle River Watershed Council

On Sept. 24, the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District participated in the 2021 Water Festival organized by the Eagle River Watershed Council. Over 300 Eagle County fifth graders came to Colorado Mountain College in Edwards to learn about the Eagle River watershed and protection of our water resources, and to celebrate the rivers and streams that flow through our valley.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

School board candidate Lelia Conlin in her own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the 11 candidates running for five seats on the Eagle County Schools’ Board of Education. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. All school directors are voted on at-large in the county election, meaning eligible electors of the school district vote for one candidate from each director district. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Time to reconsider algaecide use in snowmaking

The Sept. 24 Vail Daily News story on the toxic algaecide leaking from Vail Resorts’ snow-making tank is, at the very least, extremely disturbing. The leak, which killed 120 fish in the nearby Mill and Gore Creeks in Vail, is not only environmentally deadly, but even the Colorado Department of Health and Environment recommends “not letting children play in the water or allowing dogs to drink the water for a couple more days.” This is toxic stuff.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy