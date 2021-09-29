Vail may replace grass with turf at soccer field

Vail Symposium & Vail Valley Partnership will present a panel on emergency preparation in Eagle County. Fires, floods, mudslides and more – these occurrences seem to be more of a “when” than “if” situation these days. Disasters are worse-case scenarios that no one wants to think about. However, an effectively run community must include people who think about and plan for the unthinkable such as fires, disease, flooding and mass casualty events. In this special panel program on Thursday, Oct. 7, Vail Symposium gathers the experts who are preparing for these incidents and more to speak about the plans in place to get Eagle County through the “what if?”s.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO