New York Yankees option Andrew Heaney, reinstate Jonathan Loaisiga

The New York Yankees optioned Andrew Heaney, the left-handed arm they dealt for at July’s MLB trading deadline, to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees reinstated right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that the team agreed with Heaney to option him rather than designate him for assignment.

Heaney, 30, started the season with the Los Angeles Angels and came to New York in a deadline trade in exchange for minor league pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero. His two-month Yankees tenure saw him go 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA, a blown save in his only save opportunity and 13 home runs allowed in 12 appearances (five starts).

“I think he was actually throwing the ball a little better than the results,” Boone said. “The home run ball really hurt him. But that said, I don’t think he was that far off from being the solid pitcher he was for Anaheim. Just the home run ball seemed to ruin a lot of outings for him and really hurt him.”

Heaney has made 121 career appearances (112 starts) for the Miami Marlins (2014), Angels (2015-21) and Yankees. He owns a lifetime ERA of 4.72 with a 32-38 record and 650 strikeouts.

Loaisiga is in his fourth season pitching for the Yankees, but the first time he’s been heavily used. In 54 outings, he owns a 2.25 ERA, a 9-4 record and five saves. The Nicaraguan had been on the injured list since Sept. 5 due to a strained right rotator cuff.

