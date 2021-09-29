CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated Boston Red Sox coach Tom Goodwin done for season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Boston Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin won’t be on the field for the rest of the season because he remains unvaccinated at a time Major League Baseball is implementing a postseason policy prohibiting managers, coaches and staffers from being on the field unless they are vaccinated.

Goodwin wasn’t at his usual spot near first base for Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. He was replaced by quality control coach Ramon Vazquez.

Goodwin’s situation led to the switch now so Boston could give Vazquez the opportunity to become comfortable as first base coach, manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday.

When Red Sox bench coach Will Venable tested positive in Toronto in August and had to quarantine in Canada, Goodwin also remained in Toronto as a close contact.

MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

The 53-year-old Goodwin is in his fourth season on the staff of the Red Sox. He also was on the New York Mets’ staff from 2012-17.

Goodwin played in the majors from 1991-2004 with six teams, most prominently the Kansas City Royals (1994-1997) and Texas Rangers (1997-1999). He stole 369 bases while batting .268 in 1,288 career games.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 50

jayjay
6d ago

people with the vaccine are afraid of catching covid from the unvaccinated. can someone explain this to me i a way that makes sense?if you get it and your vaccinated than others, regardless of vaccination status, need to worry about being near you.

Reply(8)
18
Withoutprejudice
6d ago

Goodwin exercised his choice now baseball exercised there’s. Conditions of employment are not at the employees choice.

Reply(2)
22
Christopher Rogers
6d ago

He freely chose to opt out of receiving the vaccine. Without the vaccine he is putting the teams performance at risk by infecting “others” as we have seen all season. Do you believe for a moment that MLB owners “want” to disrupt their baseball organizations. Of course not. The rule was put in place to protect the organization, the players and the games. They are free to make those rules, He was free to choose, And he freely did.

Reply(3)
10
IN THIS ARTICLE
