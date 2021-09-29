Arizona Cardinals place Josh Doctson on COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals placed practice squad receiver Josh Doctson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The Cardinals signed the former first-round draft choice to the practice squad on Sept. 3.

Doctson, 28, played three seasons (2016-18) with Washington and appeared in one game with Minnesota in 2019.

The No. 22 overall pick in 2016, he has 81 career catches for 1,100 yards and eight scores in 34 games (26 starts).

–Field Level Media

