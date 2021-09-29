CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Lucy the Elephant attraction to undergo $1.9 million renovation

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcMho_0cCFAOJO00

An iconic New Jersey landmark in Atlantic County will be undergoing a major renovation.

Lucy the Elephant – a historic roadside attraction – will be undergoing a nearly $2 million renovation.

“She’s a national historic landmark. She’s the oldest roadside attraction in the United States,” says Lucy the Elephant executive director and CEO Richard Helfant.

Scaffolding was installed on Wednesday ahead of the project.

“After years and years and years of wind and rain and salt and sand, the metal on her has gotten to a point now where it’s starting to rot,” says Helfant. “It’s so significant that we can’t just patch it and repair it anymore.”

RELATED: Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin

Once the attraction is covered in scaffolding and wrapped, every piece of metal will be taken down and replaced with a material that won’t rust. She will then be repainted in her iconic colors and will hopefully be ready for a fresh debut by Memorial Day.

“If it’s not 100% completed, the contractors will build a protective tunnel into the back door so visitors would be able to go in next Memorial Day,” Helfant says.

The project will cost $1.9 million – partially because of COVID-19 inflation prices. Fundraising will cover what grants will not.

"Even with those two large grants, we’re still $700,000 shy of where we need to be. So that's done through sales in the gift shop and outright donations,” Helfant says.

The renovations are expected to take nine months to complete.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

The Cooper Cabin Museum is undergoing major renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Cooper Cabin Museum has been undergoing some major renovations since January. WTAP stopped by the historical building to see its progress. The Cooper Cabin Museum was once in such bad shape the owners were forced to close its doors...and it’s been two whole years since.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s century-old Partridge Inn undergoing renovations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The doors are closed on the Partridge Inn as it undergoes renovations. All the work is being done on the inside, like new paint, new carpet and decor. The Partridge Inn has been on Walton Way for more than 100 years. We talked to staff, who...
AUGUSTA, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Historic Vinoy resort to undergo renovations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An iconic St. Pete resort and golf club will be getting a bit of a facelift. According to a press release, The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort will undergo the initial phase of renovations that "reflect the resort's rich history through a refined yet sophisticated lens."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WDBJ7.com

Omni Homestead resort announces $120 million renovation

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s a unique renovation, but once you kind of get an idea of why we’re approaching it the way we are,” said Mark Spadoni, the Omni Homestead’s Managing Director, “I think you’ll have an understanding of how important that we feel this property is and making sure that we do it right.”
HOT SPRINGS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
Atlantic County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Atlantic County, NJ
thetowerpulse.net

All the bells and whistles, South undergoes new renovations

Students returning to South this fall may have noticed a variety of changes to the halls. From new lighting to the unique bell chimes, schools South looks a little different from last year. This summer a variety of renovations were carried out, mainly in the S-building, according to principal Moussa...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
TravelPulse

DOT Hands United $1.9 Million Fine for Tarmac Delays

The Department of Transportation on Friday handed United Airlines a $1.9 million fine for breaking rules related to how long airlines can keep passengers on the tarmac when a flight is delayed. Regulations established in 2010 prohibit U.S. carriers from being grounded without access to the terminal for no more...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Pirate bugs causing quite the 'itch'

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have felt some sharp pain on your arms or legs lately. But where is it coming from? It might be from a pirate bug. Also called 'no see 'ems', pirate bugs are little microscopic bugs that reside mostly in crop fields, feeding on tiny insects. Because of harvest, they're scattering and landing on humans as they're seeking new homes.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Best Life

If You Notice This at a Restaurant, Don't Eat There, Virus Experts Warn

For a year and half, many of us have traded takeout, delivery, and cooking at home for meals out at restaurants, which closed their indoor dining spaces to prevent the spread of COVID. But as more and more restaurants have welcomed customers back for indoor dining with COVID-19 case numbers improving and a large portion of the population vaccinated, many people in the U.S. are now back to eating inside like it's 2019. Around 62 percent of U.S. adults say they now feel comfortable going out to eat and eating inside, according to ongoing data tracking from the Morning Consult as of Oct. 6. But virus experts are warning that dining indoors isn't equally safe at every single restaurant—and there are some clear signs you should pick another spot to eat. Read on to find out what they say is the ultimate red flag you shouldn't eat at a particular restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Iowa

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Iowa Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

The small, quaint cabin is cemented into American history as the preferred frontier dwelling for European settlers. One of the more famous wood cabins in American lore is the writer-poet Henry David Thoreau’s, which was approximately 160 square feet. There was also Abraham Lincoln’s childhood cabin, which was believed to have been around 280 square […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Iowa Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur mansion to undergo next round of renovations following storm damage

One of the oldest historical landmarks in Port Arthur will undergo another round of renovations after last year’s summer storms left significant damage to its exterior. “There are a lot of needed repairs at the building,” Civic Center Director Adam Saunders said in a memo regarding Rose Hill Manor, saying the railing and surface of the second level deck were damaged in Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lookin’ fly: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale shutting down in 2022 for first-class makeover

Anthony’s Runway 84, the longstanding, old-school Italian restaurant that restaurateur Anthony Bruno opened with his father in 1982, will shut down in 2022 for a first-class upgrade. The occasion for this multimillion-dollar makeover is the restaurant’s fast-approaching 40th anniversary next year. Bruno tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel that his State Road 84 staple will likely close in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Only In Iowa

The Pumpkin Express Train Ride In Iowa Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

The Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad is one of the best-known tourist trains in Iowa. The views are incredible, especially when crossing the 156-foot-tall Bass Point Creek High Bridge. From luxurious dining on the move to a rare visit from Thomas the Tank Engine, this railroad sports a lot of fun options all year long! In the autumn, there’s nothing better than the Pumpkin Express train ride, a seasonal excursion aboard this railroad in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
News 12

News 12

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy