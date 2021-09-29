CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress hoping to pass funding bill ahead of government shutdown

CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongress is hoping to hold a final vote on a bill to fund the government Thursday. It would temporarily prevent federal agencies from shutting down but would not address the need to extend the government's ability to borrow money. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw and The Washington Post's national political reporter Eugene Scott join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the debt ceiling battle and how the White House is trying to save President Biden's domestic agenda.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Biden administration addresses concerns over nation's debt ceiling deadline

Time is running out for Congress to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Democratic lawmakers are holding another procedural vote Wednesday afternoon. They hope to raise the debt limit and provide additional funding for government spending through December. However, Republicans are standing firm and promising to block any procedural votes moving forward. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more. Then White House council of economics adviser Heather Boushey joins CBSN to discuss the Biden administration's plans ahead of the October 18th debt ceiling deadline.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdown#President Biden#Cbs News#The Washington Post#Cbsn#Red Blue#The White House
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy