Congress hoping to pass funding bill ahead of government shutdown

Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds worried that the Trump family were “going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies” and would “be an embarrassment to the whole country” as the former first family visited Queen Elizabeth II to attend a state dinner in London in 2019. Ms Reynolds made the remarks to her successor in the chief of staff role, Stephanie Grisham, who revealed the episode in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, which was published on Tuesday. Ms Grisham served as a campaign aide on the 2016 Trump campaign. She went on to service as press...

