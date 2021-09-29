How has Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud’s shoulder performed in practice this week?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are on the road again in Week 5 as Baker Mayfield and company will take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. Eastern. It will not only be the first time the Browns will take on Herbert, who has become one of the league’s best young quarterbacks, but it’s also their first trip to new SoFi Stadium. For Browns fans looking to make the trip West to Los Angeles, there are plenty of opportunities to get into the game by buying tickets on the secondary market. Fans should expect to pay at minimum almost $97 per ticket.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO