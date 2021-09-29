CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How has Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud’s shoulder performed in practice this week?

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appears on track to resume his spot as Ohio State football’s quarterback at Rutgers on Saturday. Stroud sat out all of last week and did not play in a 59-7 victory over Akron. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday that Stroud, if healthy, would start Saturday’s road game. However, he reserved judgment until checking with medical staff and seeing how the redshirt freshman looked in Tuesday’s practice.

