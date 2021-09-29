Special Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Woods A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Woods County through 715 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Freedom, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camp Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
