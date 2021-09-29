Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0