COVID-19 Cases Drop, Deaths Remain High

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO