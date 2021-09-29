CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washoe County, NV

COVID-19 Cases Drop, Deaths Remain High

By Paul Nelson
KTVN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of daily new cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County is dropping. The seven-day average for new daily cases is 204. That is about 100 fewer than in mid-September. "It appears that we may have peaked and we are coming down off that peak and I certainly hope that that will continue," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said.

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Amarillo Globe-Times

Amarillo reports drop in COVID-19 cases

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and public health leaders spoke about the positives of decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region and the possibility that this will be a continuing trend, during Wednesday's COVID-19 news conference. Overall, the number of cases is down, but hospitalization rates are still considered quite...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
Washoe County, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Vaccines
Washoe County, NV
Coronavirus
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,097 New Cases Of Last 72 Hours, 10 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Missoulian

Missoula County hits record for COVID hospitalizations, sees uptick in deaths

Missoula County continues to see a record-setting surge of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. On Thursday, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 response team’s incident commander Cindy Farr posted a video update to talk about the numbers. “Today (Thursday), hospitalizations in Missoula again broke the record with 58 hospitalizations,” she said....
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
piedmontnewsonline.com

COVID-19 cases drop in Piedmont schools

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases reported to Piedmont Public Schools officials went down in a week’s time. As of Friday, Sept. 24, the district had 4,833 students, and 21 students and two staff members had reported positive cases. There were 199 students recommended for quarantine and 21 staff members who were absent.
PIEDMONT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Henrico Citizen

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico continue to drop

The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Henrico during the past week continued to fall Wednesday, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county now is averaging 84 new cases a day during that period, down from an average of 92 Tuesday. The county reported 82 new cases Wednesday, down slightly from the 87 reported Tuesday. No new virus-related hospitalizations or deaths were reported in Henrico Wednesday.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 September 29 update: 4,789 new cases; new deaths reach seven-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,789 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Although today’s number is higher than yesterday’s, the state has continued to see a downward trend in new cases since its most recent peak on September 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: U.S. Hospitals Brace For Staff Shortages; 1 New Kane Death; Case Counts Dropping Nationwide

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: Hospitals Brace For Staff Shortages in States With Vax Mandates; Cases Clearly Dropping Nationwide; Japan Ends Its State of Emergency. Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state...
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mybuckhannon.com

West Virginia announces 10 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as active cases drop

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday that 13,542 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in the Mountain State. That’s a decrease of 992 since the last report. Locally, COVID-19 cases are active in Upshur (203), Barbour (84), Lewis (215), Randolph (119) and Webster (50) counties....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Livingston Parish News

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000; state confirms 2,285 new cases, 28 deaths in Monday report

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than two months, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. As of Monday, the state was reporting 984 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 157 over the weekend and the fewest since July 21. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,038.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: COVID-19 death rate drops despite 3-fold increase in cases

Philippines health officials report a decrease in the 2021 case fatality rate (CFR) among COVID-19 cases despite cases increasing by three fold, comparing 2021 and 2020 cases. The Department of Health (DOH) data showed that the CFR of the country in 2021 was at 1.47% as compared to 2.47% in 2020. On the other hand, the DOH recorded a total case count of 472,205 at the end of 2020 versus a total of 1,929,711 from January 1 to September 21, 2021, which accounts to a 309% increase in cases in 2021 compared to 2020. Among all the regions, NCR which has the highest number of cases in 2021 had the lowest CFR at less than 1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNEM

Expert hopes for drop in COVID-19 cases with drop in temperature

When the temperature dropped last year, COVID-19 cases spiked, but the first day of fall this year may have a brighter outlook. "The optimistic side of me says yes we will have a less of a problem this coming winter with more vaccination, and now that we know how to deal with it, but again it's hard to predict for sure,” said Nicholas Haddad, an Infectious disease specialist.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 5,058 additional cases, 111 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,058 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,771 cases per day, up 2% from a week ago, and up 33% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.46 million infections statewide. While rates nationwide have been declining since the start of September, Pennsylvania’s rate has yet to ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy