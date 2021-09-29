UNCW strings along new interactive art project
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are looking for a fun project this week, UNCW’s got you covered with its interactive Unity Wheel. The public art exhibit is to celebrate campus. It works by using teal, gold, and navy yarn. Participants travel around an enormous wheel, crisscrossing between beams that represent their identity traits. Those include things like being a first generation college student, a veteran, a leader, and so on.www.wwaytv3.com
