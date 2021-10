COLUMBIA, S.C. — Health experts say while coronavirus case numbers are coming down, a child's risk of getting COVID-19 in school in South Carolina is at an all time high. University of South Carolina Epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Alberg, says while COVID case numbers have fallen, the risk of infection in schools, has increased. "The transmission rates in schools is higher than in the community," said Alberg. "Given the fact you've got individuals indoors, more crowded setting," he added.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO