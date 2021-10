Over a month since the state announced it will require all Maine health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing number of them are — but not all. Data released this week by the Department of Health and Human Services shows the percentage of vaccinated workers increased from July to August across all five categories of health care providers that are monitored. In hospitals, the number grew from 80.2% to 84.6%. Among nursing home workers, the vaccination rate went from 72.1% to 77.2%.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO