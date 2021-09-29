CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Says There Are 31 MCU Projects in Development

SuperHeroHype
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Victoria Alonso Says There Are 31 MCU Projects in Development. As of right now, Marvel has announced its full 2022 slate along with a few releases confirmed (or at least expected) to hit screens in 2023. But the House of Ideas has things planned out far beyond that. And as longtime Marvel exec Victoria Alonso attested to in a recent interview with 221radio (via ComicBook.com), there are dozens of additional projects currently on the studio’s plate.

