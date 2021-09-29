Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Says There Are 31 MCU Projects in Development

It is not unfair to say that Howard the Duck has had something of a chequered past when it comes to Marvel movie appearances. Having been selected as the first ever Marvel character to be put on the big screen back in 1986, the movie was considered such a failure that it almost killed off the careers of Lea Thompson and the great Tim Robbins, had its name changed overseas from Howard the Duck to Howard...A New Breed of Hero to try and hold back on the Howard the Turkey jokes and remained the bad egg of Marvel for a couple of decades. However, as well as the movie now being considered a cult classic, the character has also made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the Guardians of The Galaxy movies and now What If...?, which have featured him in cameo appearances voiced by Family Guy' s Seth Green.

