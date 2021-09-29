CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
YourErie

Golden Apple Award: JET 24 and Edinboro University kicks off 31st year of award for local teachers

By Lou Baxter
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqfcu_0cCF7ZYd00

Fall weather is in the air, and that means another school year is starting.

After a year of distance learning for so many, students are glad to be back in their classrooms with their favorite teachers.

This season marks the 31st year that JET 24 and Edinboro University present teachers in the community with the Golden Apple Award.

“This is an award that recognizes excellence and care and innovation. We’re all educators, we’ve all struggled, and we’ve all managed somehow to maintain our mission of teaching our youth.” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, President of Edinboro University.

2021 Golden Apple Award Special

Starting Wednesday, October 6th, JET 24 Action News will present the first Golden Apple Award for the school year, honoring a teacher who demonstrates excellence in the classroom.

“Well, I would say that if you have that teacher that makes you laugh and makes you want to come to school and makes you enjoy learning, then your gift to that teacher would be to nominate them for a Golden Apple,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

Belle Valley Kindergarten teacher named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

If you have a special teacher in your life, nominate them for the Golden Apple Award, just go to the Golden Apple Award page on YourErie.com.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Students at Gannon University add input to new residential hall

Students at Gannon University are getting a say in what their newest residential hall will look like. Gannon University is giving students the chance to see layouts of the new residential building they are calling South Hall. The university is looking for feedback while inviting students to share their input at the event that took […]
COLLEGES
YourErie

YourErie

347
Followers
233
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy