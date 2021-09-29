Golden Apple Award: JET 24 and Edinboro University kicks off 31st year of award for local teachers

Fall weather is in the air, and that means another school year is starting.

After a year of distance learning for so many, students are glad to be back in their classrooms with their favorite teachers.

This season marks the 31st year that JET 24 and Edinboro University present teachers in the community with the Golden Apple Award.

“This is an award that recognizes excellence and care and innovation. We’re all educators, we’ve all struggled, and we’ve all managed somehow to maintain our mission of teaching our youth.” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, President of Edinboro University.

Starting Wednesday, October 6th, JET 24 Action News will present the first Golden Apple Award for the school year, honoring a teacher who demonstrates excellence in the classroom.

“Well, I would say that if you have that teacher that makes you laugh and makes you want to come to school and makes you enjoy learning, then your gift to that teacher would be to nominate them for a Golden Apple,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin, Edinboro University.

If you have a special teacher in your life, nominate them for the Golden Apple Award, just go to the Golden Apple Award page on YourErie.com.

