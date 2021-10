A delegation of French senators led by a former defence minister arrived on Wednesday in Taiwan, where they will hold talks with President Tsai Ing-wen, despite strong protests from China. Beijing opposes Taipei having any official diplomatic exchanges and has aggressively tried to dissuade politicians from visiting in recent years. The Chinese embassy in Paris warned that the visit would damage the interests of China, Chinese-French relations and "the image of France", in recent comments on its website. France's foreign ministry has dismissed China's protests, saying the senators were free to make their own decisions about their travel plans.

