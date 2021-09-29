CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

‘Political Failure’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Weighs In Over Chaotic Withdrawal Of Troops From Afghanistan

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4)– For a second day in a row, top military leaders were grilled by lawmakers over the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. It was the House committee’s turn Wednesday, and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow was among the lawmakers taking part. “We should’ve been having these discussions and asking these...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

New Jersey Congressman Kim grills general over alternative options to botched Afghanistan withdrawal

TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey Democrat Congressman Andy Kim who represents the Third Congressional District which encompasses portions of the central Jersey Shore grilled embattled U.S. Army General Mark Milley over the Biden administration’s exploration of other options in Afghanistan. “Was there an actual formal request made to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden slammed as ‘delusional’ over Afghanistan withdrawal during Milley hearing

The ranking member of the House Armed Services committee slammed President Biden on Wednesday for the “extraordinary disaster” of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed, saying the president is “delusional” in his assessment of the event. In his opening statement prior to hearing...
POTUS
Washington Post

Military leaders, refusing to fault Biden, say troop withdrawal ensured Afghanistan’s collapse

The Pentagon leaders who presided over the Afghanistan war’s conclusion said Tuesday that they had predicted Kabul’s government and its military would “collapse” after the United States’ departure but refused to fault President Biden for withdrawing U.S. forces, even as they agreed the haphazard exit was a “strategic failure.”. Gen....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

‘Why haven’t you resigned?’ Tom Cotton asks Gen Milley over US withdrawal from Afghanistan

US Military officials defended the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan as Senators asked them about the advice they gave President Joe Biden and whether they thought that advice was heard.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee asked Gen Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and US Central Command leader Gen Frank McKenzie about his previous assessment that the United States should have kept 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who served in Afghanistan, asked Gen Milley why he did not resign since he was only consulted on 25 August after the government...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senate grills top Pentagon officials on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: Five things we learned at hearing

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s hearing on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan featured strong criticism for both the Biden administration and top US military officials, but few explanations for the situation that unfolded.At Tuesday’s hours-long hearing, top generals Mark Milley and Kenneth McKenzie testified about their own views regarding the state of Afghanistan and its government after nearly 20 years of war, and took questions from lawmakers outraged by the number of US citizens and the amount of US equipment left behind.The hearing remained mostly free from partisan bickering, and instead illustrated the bipartisan anger on Capitol Hill over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
fox40jackson.com

Milley, Austin, McKenzie to testify on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal at Senate hearing

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie are set to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday morning and are expected to face a grilling from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over the Biden administration’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Military.com

Marine Officer Who Blasted Leaders over Afghanistan Withdrawal Is in the Brig

Lt. Col. Stu Scheller, the Marine officer who posted a viral video demanding accountability from military leaders for the failures in Afghanistan, is now in the brig, Marine officials confirmed Tuesday. Scheller is "currently in pre-trial confinement" while he awaits an Article 32 preliminary hearing, Marine Corps spokesman Sam Stephenson...
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

Pentagon Leaders Contradict Biden Over Troops in Afghanistan

Top Defense Department officials testified publicly for the first time on Tuesday about the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan amid a wider public reckoning about the chaotic end to America’s longest war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Central Command chief...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Army#Democrat#Americans#Taliban#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Congresses#Cbs4#Republican
Public Radio International PRI

Top Pentagon leaders in the hot seat over Afghanistan withdrawal

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Top Pentagon officials are expected to face tough questions from Congress on Tuesday in their first public testimony since the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan last month. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee, followed by the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who oversaw the withdrawal as head of US Central Command, is also scheduled to testify. Lawmakers are poised to press the officials on President Joe Biden’s rushed withdrawal, which they argue makes the US more vulnerable to terrorism. Milley will likely also be questioned about reports of secret phone calls with his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Weirton Daily Times

Capito weighs in on Afghanistan withdrawal, border crisis

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wants answers from President Joe Biden regarding the controversial pull-out of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the growing crisis at the U.S. southern border. Capito held a virtual briefing Thursday from her Capitol Hill office with members of the West Virginia press corps.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy