Help is available if you’re behind on your utility bills
LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock Utilities resumes shut-offs for nonpayment, the city stressed the ample resources available to residents who need help paying their bills. The city temporarily paused shut-offs for utility services over the summer due to their implementation of a new billing system, but they began normal business operations last week. Since then, government assistance programs and local charities have been inundated with aid applications.www.everythinglubbock.com
