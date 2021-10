MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that $15 million more in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping emergency shelters in Minnesota, specifically for upgrades to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the homeless population. In a statement, the governor said the funding will support the state’s Emergency Service Program grants, which are competitively awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services to the homeless. Funding will be prioritized to investments that acquire or modify shelter space to better prevent against virus outbreaks. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially...

