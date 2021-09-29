Tehama County approves $625,000 for technology services
RED BLUFF — The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement Tuesday with an outside company to upgrade technology services to the tune of $625,000. Services included in the deal, according to the related agenda report, are unlimited server support, unlimited employee workstation support, workstation and server anti-virus security and monitoring, Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions, email backup and server backup. The upgrade is a one-time expenditure.www.redbluffdailynews.com
