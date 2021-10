BAY CITY, MI - Bay City electric customers will get a chance this weekend to see how the electricity is kept flowing in the city. Bay City Electric Light and Power (BCELP) is celebrating ‘Public Power Week’ from Oct. 3 -9 this week alongside other community-based public utilities across the country. As a part of that celebration, BCELP will be hosting a special community event this weekend. The public is invited to celebrate the employees that keep the lights on with BCELP from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct 9 at the service center at 900 S. Water street.

