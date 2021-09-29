CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Notes for Sept. 30

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChroma Projects will present “Pandemonium: Postcards from the Edge” from Friday through Oct. 31 at Vault Virginia. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Artists were asked to take an ordinary U.S. Mail postcard and paint it, draw on it or otherwise alter it to reflect the changes in the world since March 2020 or express how the artists coped with and created in isolation. Creating the postcards also challenged artists who normally work in sculpture, photography, filmmaking and other artistic disciplines to work outside their comfort zones in terms of media and scale.

Brainerd Dispatch

Visual Arts - Sept. 22

The Sporting Art of Bob White wildlife artist exhibit will be on display through Oct. 23. The art museum is always open with free admission 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. For additional information, call the museum at 218-927-2363 or visit jaquesart.com. Ripple River Gallery. 27591 Partridge Ave.
BRAINERD, MN
gbsan.com

BE THE ART

The New Children’s Museum has built a reputation for hosting innovative and creative fundraising events. Five years ago, they launched Studio 200 on Island, an homage to New York’s famed Studio 54 and a play on their address, 200 West Island. Each year, the Museum transforms its contemporary space for Studio 200 to raise funds for their access programs.
Beach Beacon

Window on Arts & Entertainment: Sept. 23, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG — Local artists will celebrate life at “Dia de los Muertos 2,” an art show running Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, at Atelier de Sosi Gallery, 2380 Sixth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. An opening reception and award ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ukiah Daily Journal

Mendocino Art Center hosts Plein Air Festival, Sept. 24-26

The Mendocino Art Center (MAC) will host the Mendocino Open Paint Out (MOPO), a plein air festival, Sept. 24-26, welcoming more than 50 oil, pastel, water media, acrylic and mixed media artists from throughout California. All events are free and open to the public, including watching the artists paint. The...
MENDOCINO, CA
Valley News

Art Notes: Music collective celebrating 10th year with festival

WINDSOR — What Doth Life, the collective of musicians that orbits Windsor, held its first music festival a couple of years ago. There were bands; there were food trucks; it was fun. The event was a kind of dress rehearsal for 2020, the 10th anniversary of making music under the...
WINDSOR, NH
West Central Tribune

Arts calendar published Sept. 29, 2021

Willmar, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., Whitney Music/Jazz N Java; the Acoustic Vibe Trio performs pop acoustic favorites; free, pass-the-hat basket for the musicians. Minnesota River Valley, Oct. 1-3; five-county Upper Minnesota River art crawl, self-guided tour of 40 individual artists and studios in and near the western Minnesota communities of Ortonville, Appleton, Madison, Milan, Dawson, Montevideo and Granite Falls.
ENTERTAINMENT
Napa Valley Register

Art Notes: The Napa 'Nutcracker' returns

Napa Regional Dance Company will present its 20th-anniversary production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center this holiday season. Four performances are on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The annual production was...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
hometownsource.com

Live theater returns to Lyric Arts as "The 39 Steps" debuts Sept. 24

When Lyric Arts in Anoka had to shut its doors the night before opening “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in March 2020, the future of the theater was unknown. Lyric Arts was in the midst of a record-setting season, including shows such as “Bright Star,” “Proof” and “A 1940’s Radio Christmas Carol.”
ANOKA, MN
hccommunityjournal.com

Texas Arts & Crafts Fair Sept. 25-26

James Avery Artisan Jewelry will be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, continuing the legacy of support by the company and its founder. The fair will be Sept. 25-26 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram. It will be dedicated to Jim Avery, a...
KERRVILLE, TX
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Art Notes: 'Finding Beauty After the Fire'

Nancy Willis' "Finding Beauty After the Fire, Commemorating the Glass Fire of 2020" is on view through Oct. 3 at the Nimbus Arts Studio 2, at 49 Main St., St. Helena. The gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. “My goal is to pay homage to the land, the wildlife...
NAPA, CA
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts - Sept. 22

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center Cultural Arts Series presents Free Fallin’, a Minnesota band that celebrates the music of Tom Petty, with a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 on the John Chalberg stage at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. This concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s 2021-22 Cultural Arts Series.
BRAINERD, MN
Herald Tribune

Top 10 arts events in the Sarasota-Manatee area: Sept. 23-29

It’s a busy weekend at Venice Theatre, where two new shows are opening Friday. On the mainstage, new Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush directs John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” a series of vignettes about romance and relationships all happening at the same time on the same night in a remote community in northern Maine. It is presented in the mainstage Jervey Theatre. In the smaller Pinkerton Theatre, Brad Wages directs Charles Ludlam’s “The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful.” Patrick Mounce and Seth Bracewell play all the roles, men and women, in this quick-change marathon that somehow involves a story about a werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess, all told inside a mansion home. At times, an actor walks out the door as one character and returns a second later as someone else. It It also runs through Oct. 10 in the Pinkerton Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. All patrons must wear masks. For ticket information about both shows: 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org.
SARASOTA, FL
wbwn.com

Tenille Arts is Taking Notes During Concerts

Tenille Arts continues to be out on the road with Lady A and the What A Song Can Do tour – this week they’re swinging through the Carolinas, and Georgia, before Tenille heads off to Austin for a show of her own on Sunday at a festival. With all that...
MUSIC

