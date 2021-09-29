Art Notes for Sept. 30

It’s a busy weekend at Venice Theatre, where two new shows are opening Friday. On the mainstage, new Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush directs John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” a series of vignettes about romance and relationships all happening at the same time on the same night in a remote community in northern Maine. It is presented in the mainstage Jervey Theatre. In the smaller Pinkerton Theatre, Brad Wages directs Charles Ludlam’s “The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful.” Patrick Mounce and Seth Bracewell play all the roles, men and women, in this quick-change marathon that somehow involves a story about a werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess, all told inside a mansion home. At times, an actor walks out the door as one character and returns a second later as someone else. It It also runs through Oct. 10 in the Pinkerton Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. All patrons must wear masks. For ticket information about both shows: 941-488-1115; venicetheatre.org.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO