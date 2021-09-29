1-on-1 Conversation with Idalou Wildcats Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton

KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Idalou Wildcats Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Lofton shows us what it meant for his team to beat #6 New Deal 28-14, why he prefers his Wildcats fly under most people’s radar & what the Idalou tradition means to him and the importance of maintaining it.

