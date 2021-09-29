CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idalou, TX

1-on-1 Conversation with Idalou Wildcats Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton

By Ryan King
 6 days ago

KLBK Sports Director Ryan King is joined by Idalou Wildcats Head Football Coach Jeff Lofton for this week’s 1-on-1 Conversation.

Coach Lofton shows us what it meant for his team to beat #6 New Deal 28-14, why he prefers his Wildcats fly under most people’s radar & what the Idalou tradition means to him and the importance of maintaining it.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Top Performer Tuesday: October 5th, 2021

In this week’s edition of Top Performer Tuesday, The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s High School beat reporter Stephen Garcia joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King as they each pick a stand out performer from this last week of local sports action. Stephen highlights Ralls running back Sergio Salinas who ran for 240 yards and 4 Touchdowns on […]
LUBBOCK, TX
