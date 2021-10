ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI – One man has died while another is in police custody following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Northern Michigan, WLUC reports. A 20-year-old Ontonagon County man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, the report said. The man who is now in jail, a 21-year-old from Ontonagon County, initially fled from the scene on foot into a wooded area. Their names have not been released.

