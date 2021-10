This, from Ryan Morrison: I’d like to see Keyvone Lee get more touches. Noah Cain doesn’t have the burst or any elusiveness. Thoughts?. I agree. And Cain has been my favorite back since his 2019 season when he was often the finisher, banging out tough 3-to-5-yard runs in traffic to drain the clock and end games in doubt. But he has not had the same burst this season. And after barely playing in the exhibition against Villanova, he just didn’t look himself against Indiana. No acceleration, no blasting through crevices like the old Cain.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO