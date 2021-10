A Lancaster County man is facing homicide charges nearly a week after police found his wife beaten to death inside the couple’s home, authorities said. Alexandria Reynolds was found dead Sept. 30 in the Elizabethtown home she shared with her husband, 39-year-old Christopher A. Mello. She was “beyond help” when she was discovered in a second-floor bathtub, with bruises on both eyes and a cut on her nose, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO