Gas Leak Shuts Down West EP Businesses – Here’s What You Should Know

All the flooding that the westside of town saw this summer during the monsoon season has caused a lot of other problems in its wake. There is the sewage being dumped into the Rio Grande because some sewer lines got damaged in the flooding in August. Those lines have to be replaced by El Paso Water but Tuesday afternoon replacing those lines caused another problem. A crew working on the damaged sewer lines hit a gas line and it caused the evacuation of several area businesses and a shelter in place order for the staff at KTSM.