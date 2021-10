Week 3 of the NFL season showcased so many storylines, it’s almost impossible to keep track of them all. Justin Tucker downed Detroit with a record-breaking 66 yard field goal. Kansas City surrendered a late lead to the Chargers, in the process falling below .500 for the first time in 5 years. The Rams thoroughly dominated Tampa Bay to run their record to 3-0. The Sunday night contest between Green Bay and San Francisco featured 27 fourth-quarter points and went to the wire. The Bengals, on the other hand, quietly suffocated their opponent well before the game got to that point.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO