In a windowless interrogation room, Syracuse police kept telling Robert Adams that he beat to death a friend in May 2019. Detectives told Adams that a 911 caller and multiple witnesses had identified him as the attacker, down to his green-lettered “Bird Game” hat. They told him that doctors had disproven his version of what happened. That Adams’ blood was on the victim’s knuckles and that security video captured the whole thing.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO