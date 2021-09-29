CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Director Alan Taylor on What It’s Really Like Working With 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Behind-the-Scenes

By Steve Weintraub
Cover picture for the articleWith The Many Saints of Newark arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently spoke to director Alan Taylor about helming the highly anticipated prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the interview, Taylor talked about the challenge of trying to balance all the storylines, what it’s really like working with Sopranos creator David Chase behind the scenes, how editing during COVID helped the film, and more.

