IBIEducate 2021 canceled
KANSAS CITY — IBIEducate, a three-day event set to take place in late October in Kansas City featuring a series of workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and facility tours, has been canceled “after an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts,” the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Baking Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds (BEMA) announced on Sept. 29. The hands-on conference, which was to be the first event of its kind, would better serve the industry at a more opportune time, the groups said.www.bakingbusiness.com
