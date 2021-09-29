IBIEducate 2021 canceled

OMAHA, NEB. — Megan Belcher, chief legal and external affairs officer at Scoular, has been named to the company’s nine-member board of directors. Ms. Belcher has more than 20 years of experience working for private and public companies in the agricultural, commodities, food ingredients and consumer food industries. She has been with Scoular since 2017 where she oversees the legal, brand marketing and corporate communications, and sustainability and ESG functions. She also leads the governance and management work for the board of directors as its corporate secretary and is a National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow. She worked in private practice representing large public and private companies in an Am Law 100 firm before beginning her in-house legal career in 2007.

