CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

IBIEducate 2021 canceled

By Eric Schroeder
bakingbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY — IBIEducate, a three-day event set to take place in late October in Kansas City featuring a series of workshops, speakers, breakout sessions and facility tours, has been canceled “after an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts,” the American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Baking Equipment Manufacturers & Allieds (BEMA) announced on Sept. 29. The hands-on conference, which was to be the first event of its kind, would better serve the industry at a more opportune time, the groups said.

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Corn Tasting Cancelled

With regret and sadness, White County Historical Society Board of Directors has made the decision to. cancel the traditional Corn Tasting Event and Open House of their Museums on Corn Day for this year. With the continued increase in COVID-19, cases the Board determined it to be too dangerous and.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

This Town Wouldn’t Be Cancelled

At times it seems as if the cancel culture brigades have won the battle, notching a victory for what they claim is inclusiveness, but which is really nothing more than the desire to silence others and force them to comport with a particular viewpoint. But some don’t give in to...
POLITICS
okawvilletimes.com

Zoning Board Meeting Canceled

The Washington County Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 23 has been canceled, according to administrator Matt Biermann. Plans had originally been to move the location of the meeting to the Community Center of Nashville at 8 p.m. Thursday, but instead the meeting will be rescheduled. The...
NASHVILLE, IL
Mining Journal

Michigamme dinner canceled

MICHIGAMME — Due to the rise in COVID cases, Michigamme DDA has decided to cancel the upcoming Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser that was scheduled for this Saturday. No future date has been set. The dinner was to be a fundraiser for the Michigamme Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2022. People are still encouraged...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bema#Aba#Ibieducate 2021#Iba#The Purchasing Seminar
elkhornmediagroup.com

Farmer-Merchant Banquet, canceled

LA GRANDE – (Information provided by Union County Chamber of Commerce) At the September meeting of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Farmer Merchant Banquet. In light of the increased COVID-19 cases reported and out of abundance of caution, which could make hosting a banquet highly infeasible, the Board agreed it was the best decision to cancel – and hopefully return in 2022 with the best banquet and program to date.
AGRICULTURE
mymotherlode.com

Popular Murphys Event Canceled

Murphys, CA – The Grape Stomp and Gold Rush Street Faire are once again canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers had high hopes that both would happen this year and had even posted their returns on social media, with street faire officials stating, “After taking a year off, historic downtown Murphys will once again close its Main Street for the 30th Annual Murphys Gold Rush Street Faire.”
MURPHYS, CA
mckenziebanner.com

Annual Boo Bash is Canceled

McKenzie’s Boo Bash for the year 2021 is canceled. The event was scheduled for October 28 in downtown McKenzie. The annual event is spearheaded by Bethel University as a community project. The City of McKenzie, churches, civic organizations and individuals usually all participate in the annual event, that provides costume contests, games, and lots of candy to hundreds of children who attend.
MCKENZIE, TN
ccheadliner.com

Ozark Oktoberfest canceled

Organizers of the inaugural Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Ozark announced that the event set for Oct. 2 has been canceled. The Ozark Historic River District made the announcement that the celebration on the downtown square is off because construction work on streets and sidewalks in downtown Ozark is not complete, therefore making it unsafe and unfeasible for a festival to happen. Organizers announced plans to start Oktoberfest in downtown Ozark on Oct. 8, 2022.
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bakingbusiness.com

Seeing the value in a speak-up culture

How can bakeries help their employees not only succeed, but also want to stay with the company? Trina Bediako, chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co., embraces what she calls a speak-up culture in its facilities. Listening to workers, she added, helps the company stay agile and flexible. “You...
ECONOMY
Minnesota Reformer

Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion

Let’s get this straight. There is no one employed by Minneapolis city government who reports to 14 bosses. No one on the City Council can call a department head and tell them they must do as a boss can tell an employee. When you or I think of what it would mean to have 14 […] The post Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bakingbusiness.com

Grain Craft marks debut of GCIQ Lab

MANHATTAN, KAN. — Grain Craft has opened its new laboratory facility within the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center in Manhattan. A grand opening event to mark the inauguration of the Grain Craft Innovation and Quality (GCIQ) Lab was held Oct. 1. In September 2020, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Grain Craft unveiled plans to...
MANHATTAN, KS
RiverBender.com

Prairie Farms Announces Leadership Changes

EDWARDSVILLE – Prairie Farms Dairy today announced that Ed Mullins has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President to assume a new role as Senior Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mr. Mullins will continue to be actively involved in the company's day-to-day operations. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales, Matt McClelland has been promoted to replace Mr. Mullins as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McClelland joined Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
bakingbusiness.com

The Andersons buys Capstone Commodities

MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. on Oct. 1 announced it has acquired Capstone Commodities, LLC, a move the company said builds on its strategy to expand in its core grain and fertilizer businesses, including commodity merchandising. Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Capstone Commodities provides feed ingredients to dairies and feed mills, feed yards, and exporters predominantly within the southwestern United States.
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Belcher joins Scoular board

OMAHA, NEB. — Megan Belcher, chief legal and external affairs officer at Scoular, has been named to the company’s nine-member board of directors. Ms. Belcher has more than 20 years of experience working for private and public companies in the agricultural, commodities, food ingredients and consumer food industries. She has been with Scoular since 2017 where she oversees the legal, brand marketing and corporate communications, and sustainability and ESG functions. She also leads the governance and management work for the board of directors as its corporate secretary and is a National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow. She worked in private practice representing large public and private companies in an Am Law 100 firm before beginning her in-house legal career in 2007.
OMAHA, NE
kentuckytoday.com

OPINION: Let's pray for the Southern Baptist Convention

If a casual observer spent any time at all on social media last week, they would be keenly aware that our SBC family is facing great difficulty as it relates to how we serve survivors of sexual abuse. Last Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21, the Executive Committee and its officers,...
RELIGION
cityofmentor.com

Mentor on Tap & Uncorked Canceled for 2021

Mentor on Tap & Uncorked, scheduled for October 2, 2021, has been canceled due to staffing and logistical challenges. The event will not be rescheduled. “This is a fun and popular event but unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic are still with us,” says Ante Logarusic, Community Relations Administrator, “It has been difficult obtaining and maintaining commitments from brewers, food vendors, and other suppliers due to staffing shortages.”
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy