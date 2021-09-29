Hopworks and Aslan Brewing collaborate on Eco Freak IPA

If you're a fan of IPAs, you probably know that the right glass can make a beer taste better. The best IPA glasses do just that, and they typically feature a tapered lip to capture the aroma and maximize the flavor. Serious fans of the hop-forward beverage will want to opt for glasses made specially for IPAs — but if you just dabble in IPAs or want a glass that'd also work for other beers, there are versatile options that can serve you well.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO