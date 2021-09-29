Hopworks and Aslan Brewing collaborate on Eco Freak IPA
Oregon’s Hopworks Urban Brewery and Washington’s Aslan Brewing have a lot in common, it only makes sense that they would brew a collaboration. Both the Portland based and Bellingham based breweries are certified B Corp’s and both specialize in organic ales, lagers and IPA’s. Recently they got together to brew a sustainability minded beer with locally sourced organic ingredients and Salmon-Safe hops from the also certified B corp hop farm Roy Farms. Eco Freak IPA is the result, a hazy IPA in 16oz cans and 4-packs available at all HUB and Aslan locations in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and Bellingham.newschoolbeer.com
