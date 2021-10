We have some big birthdays on the horizon and what better way to celebrate Tom Petty’s birthday, than with a documentary film on his life. Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers reminds us of the true humble being this rock star really was, bringing you a closer look over his incredible career. It’s hard to believe that we lost him only four years ago. The theatrical release will, of course, be on Petty’s birthday, October 20, featuring a one-night global celebration via Trafalgar Releasing with another encore screening in select cinemas on October 21.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO