CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Abbott's four-county 2020 election audit wasn't big enough for Trump

By Taylor Goldenstein
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott's plan to audit the 2020 election results in four of the state’s biggest counties apparently did not pass muster for former President Donald Trump. “By allowing the Democrats to do what they do, it will make it much harder for the governor and other Republicans to win election in 2022 and into the future,” Trump said in a statement to the Texas Tribune on Wednesday. “Texas is a much redder state than anyone knows, but this is the way to make sure it turns blue.”

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
expressnews.com

Editorial: Abbott panders on immigration, violates due process

The great unifying sin of Gov. Greg Abbott’s tenure is that, of course, he knows better. This is a man who served as a state Supreme Court justice and Texas’ longtime attorney general before ascending to the governor’s office. He knows it is blatantly unconstitutional to arrest people and not provide representation or due process for weeks on end. One doesn’t have to be an attorney to know and understand this, but for a public official with Abbott’s legal pedigree, the failure to honor due process is galling.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington Post

Trump wanted to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in August

Good morning. The Senate's here this week, the House is out and President Biden returns to Washington this morning after a weekend in Wilmington, Del. What are we missing out there? Send us your tips: earlytips@washpost.com. At Mar-a-Lago. Breaking: Trump wanted to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in August. Fresh...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Toth
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Paul Bettencourt
Newsweek

Democrats Set to Lose Control of Senate in 2022, Polling Suggests

Democrats could be on course to lose control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections after just two years in the majority as polls show tight races for key senators. The party's Senate majority currently depends on Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a casting vote in the chamber in which Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Audit#Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Tarrant
Houston Press

Texas House Speaker Phelan Rebukes Abbott and Patrick On Illegal Voting And Winter Storm Response

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) publicly broke with Gov. Greg Abbott over Abbott's insistence that Texas lawmakers should increase penalties for voting illegally, and disagreed with Gov. Dan Patrick’s assertion that retiring state Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) couldn’t be trusted based on his approach to winter storm response.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Trump Suffers 20% Plunge In 2024 Election Polls, Ties With DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump suffered a 20% plunge in the latest 2024 election polls among Republican primary voters, putting him at par with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. In a new national survey released Wednesday by John Bolton Super PAC, only 26% of the poll’s 1,000 likely election voters said they’d vote for Trump in 2024. In July, 46% of the likely voters said they’d support his re-election. The new survey results now put Trump virtually tied with DeSantis at 26.2% to 25.2%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

North Carolina and Texas tell just how much Biden is struggling

President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval rating is no secret, but the extent to which people have soured on his presidency is notable and worth keeping in mind when the 2022 midterm elections roll around. Two separate polls detail just how poorly Biden is performing. A Quinnipiac poll of Texans found...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Here’s what Congress can do to keep the next Trump from stealing an election

We know from the Bob Woodward and Robert Costa book “Peril” that the country came closer to a stolen presidential election than was previously reported. President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Eastman advised Vice President Mike Pence that he would be justified in single-handedly accepting some fake alternative slates of electors for states that Joe Biden won — on the grounds of supposed fraud in various states — and simply declare Trump the winner of the election. Pence would have done so on Jan. 6, when he sat in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate. Pence supposedly seriously considered the possibility, only to reject it upon getting sounder legal advice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy