CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Merge Dragons adds new decorating features to personalize your dragon home

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a plethora of new add-ons to Merge Dragons, you can now build comfortable abodes for your dragons. Zynga has announced that one of the titles on its extensive array of mobile games will receive a much-anticipated update for enthusiasts. Merge Dragons, a game developed by Gram Games, received new features today that allow players to access and personalize the interior design of the dragons’ comfortable homes.

gamefreaks365.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Dungeons & Dragons Book Spotted Online

Wizards of the Coast plans to release a new Dungeons & Dragons book in January 2022. Amazon.com just posted a listing for a new Dungeons & Dragons book, with a planned release date of January 25, 2022. Interestingly, the book has a non-standard retail price of $169.95, which is the same price as current boxed sets containing the game's three core rulebooks. This could mean that the listing is for a new boxed product or some sort of "premium" product in the vein of Curse of Strahd Revamped, a $100 boxed set released by Wizards of the Coast last year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GeekTyrant

Add More Feywild Creatures to Your DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Games with MONSTER HUNTS: FEYWILD

Vall Syrene is at it again and has released Monster Hunts: Feywild with Wyatt Trull and Alex L. With the recent release of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Dungeons & Dragons players have been sucked into more adventures with the fey and the Feywild and this new unofficial supplement gives you more options. In Monster Hunts: Feywild, you’ll find 10 new Feywild creatures that range from CR 1-23 along with harvesting indexes, 50+ magic items, and more. I’ve always loved the Monster Hunts supplements and this is yet another great entry.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Its Grossest Dragons Yet

Dungeons & Dragons has given fans a sneak peak of two hideous and grotesque dragons that will appear in an upcoming sourcebook. This week, Wizards of the Coast released a new issue of Dragon+, its digital magazine dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. The magazine contains an early look at Fizban's Treasury of Dragon, an upcoming sourcebook that provides new statblocks and lore for dragons and dragon-related creatures. The early look provided some new details about two monsters that will appear in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, both of which are terrifying in different ways.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons to Introduce New Social Mechanic in Upcoming Book

Dungeons & Dragons is building out the importance of social interactions in an upcoming campaign setting book. This weekend, Wizards of the Coast is hosting D&D Celebration, a streaming event featuring panels of D&D experts and previews of upcoming D&D books. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast published a panel on Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, an upcoming D&D campaign setting book that details the magical college of Strixhaven. The panel revealed several new details about the book, including a tease at some new mechanics related to the social pillar of gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Personalization#Epic Games#Gram Games#Dust
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How to furnish, fill and decorate your new, larger home

You just bought your first home. Upsizing from a small apartment to a two- or three-bedroom rowhouse or bungalow is an exciting move. But after closing, you might go into a bit of a panic when you have to make decisions about furnishing and decorating the place. You probably already own the basics, but their scale may be off - or you may be sick of that hand-me-down chintz sofa that you've hauled around since college. Take your time, though. Designers say there's no reason to dump everything right away and rush to buy items simply to fill up space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

Vital Tips for Decorating Your Family Home

Decorating the family home, whether it’s one you’ve just moved into or the one you’ve been living in for years, is a big challenge. You want to get it right and you want to create the kind of space that’s going to work for you, your kids and the family unit as a whole.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
psu.com

The Handler Of Dragons Is A New Action-RPG Coming To PS4, PS5 In 2022

Action-RPG The Handler of Dragons is heading to PS4 and PS5 in 2022, Golden Eggs Studio and creator Jerzy Calinski have announced. The Handler of Dragons is currently in Early Access for PC users via Steam, and will also be hitting Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point down the line. The game has been in the works for three years, and takes place in a fantasy world where players control a warrior who is able to communicate with dragons — hence the game’s title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Europa Universalis IV is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Europa Universalis IV is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until October 7 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. Europa Universalis IV lets you “lead any nation from Renaissance to Revolution in a complex simulation of the early modern world. Master the art of war, diplomacy, and trade to shape and change your nation’s history.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Wild Guns Reloaded limited physical editions announced for PS4, Switch, SNES

Get ready to become the fastest shooter in the Wild West. Wild Guns Reloaded physical edition pre-orders are now open. Strictly Limited Games, in collaboration with Natsume, announced today the physical and collector’s editions of a classic game from the 1990s. Wild Guns Reloaded will be available in a variety of physical versions on October 3, only through the Strictly Limited Games website.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Tunic is an action-adventure game with a playable demo at Steam Next Fest

From the same developer of Chicory and Night in the Woods, Tunic is an action-adventure game shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Finji, a tiny Michigan-based indie dev, revealed that their next project, Tunic, will have a playable demo at the Steam Next Fest starting today. Tunic is an action-adventure game about a small fox that finds himself in a huge world where he doesn’t belong.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons’ seasonal Spookyfest event is upon us

With Halloween just around the corner, the Spookyfest event comes to Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. The Mojang team is currently hard at work on the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, but that doesn’t mean seasonal events will end. October is here, and Halloween will be here in 27 days. Mojang has revealed that a seasonal event dubbed Spookyfest will be coming to Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Teacup is out now on Nintendo Switch

After its release on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the wholesome narrative adventure game Teacup wants to win the hearts of Switch players. Smarto Club and Whitethorn Games have announced the release of their narrative adventure game Teacup on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Teacup is a short and sweet narrative adventure game with a focus on exploration and non-linear advancement. You assist a little and bashful frog on her quest to collect the ingredients for her tea party.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan launches on PC and consoles

Embark on a colorful adventure and return the world of imagination to its original state in Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a 2.5D colored platform adventure game by ManaVoid Entertainment and Skybound Games, is now available on PC and consoles. Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a hybrid of adventure platforms with RPG, puzzle, and creature-collecting elements that has a colorful cast of characters in a family-friendly title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Marvel Puzzle Quest celebrates 8th anniversary with The Blob, PvP event

Turning eight is a major milestone for any game. The Marvel Puzzle Quest dev team is planning to make it special for the game’s players. D3 Go! and Demiurge Studios announced today that Marvel Puzzle Quest, their match-three superhero game, is celebrating its eighth anniversary. A new character, as well as a PvP season featuring a brand new PvP event, will be added to the game to commemorate the game’s anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Killing Floor 2: Day of the Zed Halloween update goes live

A new map, weekly game modes, weapons, and more is available as part of Killing Floor 2‘s Day of the Zed event. Tripwire Interactive, the developer and publisher, revealed today that Halloween has come in Killing Floor 2: Day of the Zed. The new Netherhold map, weekly game modes Wild West London and Abandon All Hope, weapons, cosmetics, and the return of Halloween-themed Zed variations are among the scary new stuff for players to dig their teeth into in today’s free update for the first-person shooter, co-op action video game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Just Stealth Released a New Book

Wizards of the Coast just released a surprise 156-page Dungeons & Dragons supplement written by the lead designer of the original Baldur's Gate video game that includes tons of classic monster statblocks, high level villain statblocks, and a ton of other information. The new supplement, titled Minsc and Boo's Journal of Villainy, is a nearly full-length tome containing a plethora of resources for DMs to use while building their D&D campaign. The book focuses on the "Heroic Journey," a basic formula that players can use to help craft the wide arcs of a campaign. While every Heroic Journey is different, Minsc and Boo's Journal of Villainy recommends that it includes a starting point (a Hometown), a group patron that provides the party with a common goal, and of course a good overarching villain with some henchmen.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy