Merge Dragons adds new decorating features to personalize your dragon home
With a plethora of new add-ons to Merge Dragons, you can now build comfortable abodes for your dragons. Zynga has announced that one of the titles on its extensive array of mobile games will receive a much-anticipated update for enthusiasts. Merge Dragons, a game developed by Gram Games, received new features today that allow players to access and personalize the interior design of the dragons’ comfortable homes.gamefreaks365.com
