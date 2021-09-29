Drying out and cooling down to end the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- A cold front energized by a low pressure trough lifting north, brought rain to the Greater Nebraska area Wednesday night. The slow moving front will tracked into the North Platte area early in the evening as rain coverage increased and intensified. Good moisture, almost twice as much as we usually see this late in September was wrung out of the atmosphere, with most picking up 1 to 3″ or more rainfall amounts.