CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Advocate News Football Contest Ken Ostofi wins week three

By Derek Sawvell, AN Editor
northscottpress.com
 7 days ago

Week 3 of the Advocate News Football Contest proved again that the tie-breaker score is very important in weekly picks. It was the decider between this week’s top contestants. The tie-breaker score was 42, the total number of points in Regina’s 35-7 win over Wilton. Ken Ostofi of Durant won...

www.northscottpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Webb
kchanews.com

Charles City Homecoming Week Wraps with Football Win

Charles City Homecoming Week was capped off with a football victory Friday night. The Comets beat Center Point-Urbana 14 to 8 to even their overall record at 3-3. Prior to the game, Lydia Staudt and Ian Collins, the Comets starting quarterback, were announced as homecoming queen and king. At Friday...
CHARLES CITY, IA
stevenspoint.news

Panther football wins fourth consecutive contest

STEVENS POINT – The SPASH Panthers hosted Wisconsin Valley Conference (WVC) rival Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Sept. 17 and earned their fourth consecutive win after defeating Wisconsin Rapids, 24-6. The first quarter was a battle of defenses as both teams shut their opponent’s offense down. The second quarter started off the same until quarterback, Riley Warzynski was able to find Danny Zdroik for a 2-yard pass and the Panther’s first touchdown in the game. The Panther kicker added an extra point and then made a 31-yard field goal to end the first half, with SPASH leading 10-0. In the third quarter, Warzynksi connected with Quinton Martin, who scored on a 36-yard gain followed with a Saeger extra point. Wisconsin Rapids answered later in the quarter with a touchdown pass from their quarterback, Teal Lucas, to receiver Austin Junemann. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Louisa Muscatine 6#West Branch 24#Notre Dame#Wisconsin 13#Colorado State#Baylor 31#Iowa State 29#Stanford 24#Oklahoma State 31#Kansas State 20#Lsu#Boston College#Smu#Tcu#Toyota#Community Bank Trust#Dewitt Bank Trust
thegazette.com

Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy